FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays to Mark Easter Celebration

- April 7, 2020
Easter CelebrationFG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays to Mark Easter Celebration

The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday 13, as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday in Abuja.

Aregbesola urged Christians in the country to emulate the outstanding characteristics of Jesus Christ amongst which were tolerance, love, peace, and compassion.

Aregbesola called on Christians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for Nigeria and the entire world at this time of the global emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister appealed to all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the Government towards fighting the Coronavirus Disease.

He reminded Nigerians of the need to adhere strictly to the measures put in place by relevant authorities towards preventing the spread of the virus in the country, particularly, through the observance of social distancing, in addition to regular personal hygiene and sanitary practices.

Aregbesola wished Christians a peaceful Easter celebration.

He gave the assurance that the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration would continue to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the lives of Nigerians, ” especially with the palliative measures already put in place.”

Source: VON

