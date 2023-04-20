FG Declares Friday And Monday as public holidays in honor of Eid ul-Fitr

For this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration, the Federal Government has designated Friday, April 21, and Monday, April 24, 2023 as public holidays. According to a statement obtained on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the declaration was made on behalf of the Federal Government by the Minister of the Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

He gave all Muslims his congratulations on the successful conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan. Aregbesola urged all Muslims to emulate the good deeds of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, which included kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good togetherness (Peace be upon Him).

The minister urged all Muslims to continue and improve upon the self-control, self-denial, sacrifice, and profound spiritual consciousness that came along with the fasting period in order to be a better person and true worshipper.

Aregbesola assured that President Muhammadu Buhari, was fully committed to a smooth transfer of power after successful elections. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing security for every citizen and foreign visitor to the nation’s property. The minister applauded all security agencies for their achievements in the nationwide fight against crime.

Insisting that security was everyone’s responsibility, he urged Nigerians to contribute to the country’s security framework by being alert and alerting local law enforcement agencies to suspicious people and activities. He urged Nigerians to alert security agencies to any suspicious behavior and people.

Aregbesola wished all Muslims a joyous Eid el-Fitr celebration and prayed for them all, saying, “May Allah grant you all peace, blessings, and favor.” Ameen.”