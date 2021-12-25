fbpx

FG Declares Free Train Rides For Nigerians

December 25, 20210120
The Ministry of Transportation announced that the Federal Government (FG) declared passenger trains free rides across the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) system during the Christmas period.

According to a communique from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), this gesture is to enable Nigerians to travel and celebrate Christmas.

The spokesman for the corporation, Yakub Mahmood, said passengers trains on both standard and narrow gauge lines, which include Abuja to Kaduna, Lagos to Ibadan, Warri to Itakpe, Kano to Lagos, Minna to Kaduna, Abba to Port Harcourt routes are now all free from today Friday 24th December 2021 to Tuesday 4th January 2022 inclusive.

The NRC, however, noted that all boarding tickets due process by “valued customers must be complied with but not paid, while COVID-19 protocols also must be strictly observed on board”.

