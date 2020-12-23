FG Declares December 25, 26 Public Holidays

December 23, 2020 40

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced the federal government’s approval of Friday, December 25, Monday, December 28, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays for the celebration of Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year respectively.

Aregbesola made the announcement on the Federal Government’s behalf in a statement titled, ‘FG declares December 25, 28, 2020; January 1, 2021, public holidays.’ on Wednesday.

He felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The minister encouraged Christians to embrace the creed of Christ on faith, hope, and love.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

Aregbesola noted that the federal government needs peace and security in order to fulfil its purpose mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

He called for strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, among Nigerians especially during this season of celebration. Nigeria has seen its COVID-19 infection figure increase in recent weeks, an indication that the coutry may have slided into a second wave of the spread of the virus.

He urged Nigerians to complimet the efforts of security agecies by assistig them with useful information that will improve intelligence gathering.

The miister wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular a happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.