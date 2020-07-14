FG Cuts Passengers Arrival Time before Flight to 90 minutes

July 14, 2020
The Federal Government has announced the reduction of arrival time for passengers from three hours to one hour and a half before departure for domestic flights.

This was disclosed in a tweet post by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through his Twitter handle on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The minister said that the decision was arrived at after they had eviewed passenger facilitation at the airport.

