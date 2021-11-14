FG Considers Out-of-court Settlement Over Collection Of VAT

November 14, 2021 135

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning stated that the Federal Government (FG) is considering an out-of-court settlement to settle the lingering disagreement with states over the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT).

“I have to do this carefully because they are issues in court, and I am not supposed to be talking about issues in court,” said the minister who declined to give more details.

“But I do hope that this problem can be solved by sitting on the table, not on the pages of newspapers, not disagreements in court because it is possible to solve it on the table.

READ ALSO: Buhari Jets To South Africa For Intra-African Trade Fair

“Yes, there will be a positive political solution. We are working towards an out-of-court solution.”

The finance minister explained that FG was already making lots of efforts to reach out to authorities in the states.