FG Congratulates Mo Abudu on Partnership with Netflix

By
- June 13, 2020
- in ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS, NEWSLETTER
13
0
Mo Abudu

The Federal Government has congratulated media entrepreneur and filmmaker Mo Abudu over her partnership with leading global streaming service Netflix to create two original series as well as multiple Netflix-branded films.

Minister of Information/and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, that the partnership, for on-screen adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s ‘Death and The King’s Horseman’ and Lola Shoneyin’s ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’, has added another feather to Mo Abudu’s already well-adorned creative cap.

Mohammed also described the deal as a big boost for the country’s Creative Industry, at a time the industry is reeling from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’Coming after Netflix’s first Nigeria original film, Lionheart, this is a great recognition of the immense creative talents that abound in Nigeria and the provision of a global platform for Nigeria storytelling,’’ he said.

He expressed hope that this partnership will signal the beginning of a bigger, mutually beneficial working relationship between the streaming service and Nigeria’s Creatives.

Source: THISDAY

