The Federal Government (FG), has confirmed the release of the remaining Abuja-Kaduna train abducted passengers.

The hostages, numbering 23, who were among those kidnapped on March 28, 2022, secured their freedoms on Wednesday, October 5.

Confirming their release, the Secretary of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Usman Yusuf said they would soon be reunited with their families.

