FG Condemns Attack on Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia

The Federal Government has condemned the attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia by Nigerian citizens, describing the act as disgraceful and criminal.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, condemned the act in a tweet via his handle @Geoffrey Onyeama on Friday.

Onyeama vowed that perpetrators would be identified and punished accordingly.

“Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans, who without justification, attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today.

“Totally unacceptable behaviour.

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished,’’ he tweeted.

It would be recalled that last week Friday, the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana was also attacked by a businessman, who allegedly demolished Nigeria High Commission’s staff quarters.

The businessman had allegedly claimed that the commission’s staff quarter was being built on his land.

However, the Ghanaian government has apologised to the Nigerian government and promised to rebuild the demolished part of the Nigerian High Commission building.

Source: VON