FG Concludes Plan For Wood Park To Train Wood Technicians

The federal government will create a wood technology park to train wood technicians. Plans to start a massive timber plantation across the nation have also been concluded.

As the action will aid in providing raw materials for the production of wood and wood products, it plans to establish this through its Raw Materials Research and Development Council.

At a press conference to announce the 2022 edition of the expo, which will be held in Lagos in November, the Wood Expo Nigeria organizers revealed this in a communique compiled from the WEN 2.0 event in Abuja.

The communique read in part, “The Expo noted and commended the Raw Materials Research and Development Council’s initiatives of proposing to jointly establish a wood technology park for the training of wood technicians.

“It also noted the proposed mass plantation establishment (by the RMRDC) across the country for sustainable provision of raw materials for the wood and wood products, pulp and paper industries, as well as for environmental protection.”

The statement stated that the expo’s goal was to support the sustainable use of forest resources, wood, and wood products along the full value chain in the industry while developing business plans for competitive advantage in the global market.

The meeting noticed the growing environmental concerns the nation was experiencing as a result of forest loss and the need to develop practical ways to lessen the effects of climate change.

The lack of a certified forest in Nigeria, which raised concerns about the legitimacy of forest resources on the global market, was highlighted and grieved by the expo organizers.

The Chairman of Wood Expo Nigeria, Danny Sokari-George said at the press conference in Abuja that certified forests were necessary to achieve the Federal Government’s 25 million tree-planting programs, which he claimed was attainable.

He said that WEN would work with state governments and engage youths to develop jobs from the value chain to plant the 25 million trees around the nation. He stated that to help the federal government realize its goal of planting 25 million trees, “WEN has a vision of cooperating with state governors.

“It is not a waste of time to secure land and plant trees because when you plant trees today, there are ready buyers to buy it off here in Nigeria and abroad. And biologically, it is beneficial to the environment.

“We will engage the youth in planting trees because it will be beneficial to both parties. The youths will benefit economically and it will also help us solve forest depletion in Nigeria.”