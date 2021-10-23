fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

FG Completes Repairs On Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track, Resumes Operations

October 23, 2021098
FG Completes Repairs On Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track, Resumes Operations

The Federal Government has announced the completion of the repairs on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track and the resumption of railway services on the route on Saturday.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made this known on Friday after inspecting the facility that was bombed by terrorists.

He said the government was already working to apprehend those who bombed the facility, adding that he would meet with the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army on the matter.

“The repair work is completed. What is significant is that the repair was done by our Nigerian engineers and completed in record time. They moved in today (Friday) and finished today and by tomorrow (Saturday), we expect that the first train will run on the track,” he said.

According to him, the procurement of digital systems would be fast-tracked in order to enhance the security network on the railway.

He said, “The essence of the digital security system is to enable us to know when there is an impact on the rail. There is a sensor; when people cross the rail or do anything, we will be able to know and we will be able to forestall this kind of attack.

“We will get the police to be involved so that they will be here before we install the digital security system. I am happy that our people fixed it.”

About Author

FG Completes Repairs On Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track, Resumes Operations
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
December 9, 20190492

Spectranet Unveils Spectranet Car-Fi Product

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Spectranet Car-Fi is the first of its kind in this part of the world since the commencement of internet service offering. Spectranet Car-Fi is a thumb-s
Read More
July 1, 201510263

Firm Raises €500 Million to Finance Calabar Deep SeaPort Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A consortium, Broad Spectrum Industrial Services, has raised 500million Euros to finance the planned Calabar Deep Seaport in Cross River State. The Managing
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 12, 20180197

Hazard Says ‘No’ to Real Madrid Move in January

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chelsea forward Eden Hazard appeared to dismiss the possibility of a January move to Real Madrid on Thursday despite casting fresh doubt over his future in
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.