FG Completes Repairs On Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track, Resumes Operations

October 23, 2021 98

The Federal Government has announced the completion of the repairs on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track and the resumption of railway services on the route on Saturday.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made this known on Friday after inspecting the facility that was bombed by terrorists.

He said the government was already working to apprehend those who bombed the facility, adding that he would meet with the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army on the matter.

“The repair work is completed. What is significant is that the repair was done by our Nigerian engineers and completed in record time. They moved in today (Friday) and finished today and by tomorrow (Saturday), we expect that the first train will run on the track,” he said.

According to him, the procurement of digital systems would be fast-tracked in order to enhance the security network on the railway.

He said, “The essence of the digital security system is to enable us to know when there is an impact on the rail. There is a sensor; when people cross the rail or do anything, we will be able to know and we will be able to forestall this kind of attack.

“We will get the police to be involved so that they will be here before we install the digital security system. I am happy that our people fixed it.”