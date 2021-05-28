FG Completes N-Power Payments, Enrols New Beneficiaries

May 28, 2021 158

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has completed all outstanding payments to Batches A and B beneficiaries of N-Power programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, in Aubja also disclosed that the ministry had started new enrollments of one million beneficiaries under Batch C of the programme.

According to her, the one million beneficiaries will be splited into two streams of 500,000 participants each.

Some Batch B beneficiaries had claimed in the past that they were being owed the N30,000 stipend being paid by the government to participants of the programme.

Farouq explained that her ministry in partnership with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation had successfully cleared all outstanding payments.

Farouq said, “We have sorted out all the backlogs of N-Power payments with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and we have moved on to the next batch.

She said, “N-Power is the job creation and economic component of the NSIP for young unemployed Nigerians. It has provided temporary income-generating opportunities for 500,000 unemployed youths of Batches A and B N-Power beneficiaries.

“Currently the ministry is about concluding the enrollment of 1,000,000 Batch C applicants in two streams of 500,000 in the first instance and another 500,000 later.”

“There is a plan to add another batch of 1,000,000 households and 5,600,000 persons to the Conditional Cash Transfer,” she added.