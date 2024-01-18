FG Commits to Settling Arrears of N35,000 Wage Award

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Federal Government has given assurance to workers that it will settle the arrears of the N35,000 wage award, stating that the payment of the wage award has resumed. This commitment was reiterated during separate meetings between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and the leaderships of the Trade Union Congress and Congress of University Academics on Wednesday in Abuja.

Minister Onyejeocha emphasized the significance of maintaining open lines of communication with key trade unions, aiming to strengthen labour relations and prevent potential future strikes. The meetings were conducted to actively contribute to fostering a harmonious and friendly work environment for all employees.

In her interactions with the trade unions, Onyejeocha acknowledged the importance of fulfilling agreements with trade unions and addressing issues related to the National Minimum Wage agreement reached with the Organised Labour in 2023. She assured the unions of the government’s commitment to continuous engagement and partnership for the collective welfare of the workforce.

President of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Osifo, commended the government for fulfilling a significant portion of the agreement with the management of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria. Osifo urged the government to fulfill the remaining 20% of that agreement, emphasizing the TUC’s proactive engagement approach rather than waiting for failures.

The government’s commitment to wage awards and ongoing discussions with trade unions is part of a broader effort to maintain a conducive working environment and address concerns related to workers’ welfare in Nigeria.