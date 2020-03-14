FG Commends PAN, Others for Investing $1 billion in Nigeria’s Automobile Sector

Credible recognition came the way of the founder of the respected wholly-owned Nigerian conglomerate, Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka recently when he received awards on three different platforms in his capacity as an entrepreneur per excellence.

According to a statement by General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, the first award came from the globally respected consulting firm, Ernst & Young where Dr. Maduka was adjudged the EY Entrepreneur of the year in the Master Class category for West Africa.

The award for the Master Class category which was the ultimate award for the night was keenly contested with other tested personalities that are entrepreneurs in their own rights that had impacted in the economy but Dr. Maduka stood out to come tops according to the distinguished panel of judges made up of professionals of high integrity after strong consideration of his past contributions, present positive impact and futuristic approach to creating value for mankind in all ramifications.

Presenting the award was the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Olufemi Hamzat who applauded the choice of Dr. Maduka as the Entrepreneur of the Year going by his pedigree as an established entrepreneur that has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos State in particular and Nigeria as a nation.

The second award for Dr. Maduka equally came from another credible body, the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture with the Chambers’ prestigious Keyman Award as an Outstanding Distinguished Entrepreneur in the growth and development of Automobile / Agro-Allied Industry.

The Chamber recognized his contributions over time in the economic sector of the country especially within the automobile industry where his entrepreneurship skills has made him build a homegrown leading automobile dealership in Coscharis Motors that exclusively represents some of the best globally respected iconic auto brands like the Rolls-Royce, Jaguar LandRover, BMW, Ford, Renault amongst others.

The third award was from the media platform when the Independent Newspapers Limited awarded him as the Real Sector Investor of the Year.

This award according to the media house was as a result of Dr. Maduka’s dynamic nature of creating value beyond the automobile industry he’s known for with inroad into the agricultural sector where he had equally invested heavily in the rice production.

The Coscharis Farms remains one of the biggest farms in the whole of West Africa with an ultra-modern rice mill. The Farms is one of the vibrant member companies that make up the Coscharis Group as an entity with others like the Coscharis Technologies, Coscharis Mobility, Coscharis Beverages, Coscharis Medicals, Coscharis Ghana, amongst others.

Commenting on these awards, the expectedly elated President of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka who will be representing West Africa in the world category for the Ernst & Young awards at Monte Carlo in France later in the year dedicated the awards to his late mother who believed in him as a child and thought him his early days skills as an entrepreneur which has helped him to grow his businesses till date.

He equally dedicated the awards to the organization’s ever loyal customers for their consistent patronage and acceptance of the brands over the years with a promise to continually create more values in all the business sectors Coscharis brand operates in Nigeria.

In his words, ‘’there can’t be another best way to start a very challenging but promising business year in 2020 than with these set of prestigious awards as recognition to some hard work made possible by our hard-working team members across board who despite all odds has consciously strive to deliver value for money at all times for the benefit of our numerous stakeholders.

I do cherish all these awards that came my way especially coming from respected bodies that have been part of the success story of the Coscharis brand from the beginning in Nigeria and beyond.”