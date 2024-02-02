FG Commends Dangote for Economic Diversification Efforts

The Federal Government has expressed appreciation for the Dangote Group’s significant contribution to the country’s economic diversification and its commitment to promoting best practices in all its operations.

The commendation was conveyed by the Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Saloko, during his visit to the Dangote Cement plant in Ibese, Ogun State, on Wednesday. The visit was part of the preparations for the Expert Panel Review of the Environmental Impact Assessment report on coal milling at the plant.

Dr. Saloko commended Dangote Industries as an international conglomerate and highlighted the company’s role in promoting best practices in conception, planning, implementation, and management of manufacturing facilities. He acknowledged the importance of Dangote Cement in the industrial sector, emphasizing its contribution to economic diversification.

The Minister noted that mining, particularly in the cement industry, was a key sector targeted for economic diversification, aligning with the government’s efforts to shift away gradually from oil and gas dependency.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun, highlighted the positive impact of Dangote Cement on the state’s economy. He emphasized the significant levies and taxes paid by the company, contributing to the state’s revenue.

Calling for increased collaboration between state agencies and Dangote Cement, Oresanya acknowledged the company’s efforts in supporting host communities.

During the visit, the Plant Director, Mr. Azad Nawabuddin, provided insights into the social investments and infrastructural milestones achieved by the Ibese plant. He emphasized Dangote Cement’s role in economic diversification, job creation, and the export of cement and clinker to neighboring countries, attracting foreign exchange into Nigeria.

The visit and subsequent discussions underscored the positive impact of Dangote Cement on both the state and federal government’s economic diversification initiatives, reinforcing its position as a key player in contributing to national development.