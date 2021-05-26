FG Commences Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

May 26, 2021 98

The Federal Government (FG) has commenced the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eligible persons.

COVID-19 Vaccination Update:



1st and second dose — May 25th 2021, in 36 States + the FCT.



1,930,922 eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated with first dose while 8,815 of Nigerians vaccinated with 1st dose have collected their 2nd dose.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib in a statement revealed a total of 4,683 people have taken the second jab.

Shuaib noted that the agency as of Monday has almost completed administering all first doses.

According to him, 1,929,237 Nigerians have been captured so far, representing 96% of the targeted population.

“We are advising that all Nigerians who have received their first dose should check their vaccination cards for the date of their second dose, and ensure that they receive the second dose to gain full protection against COVID-19,” he said.

“As we transition to administering second doses, our teams have assessed the communication and mobilisation activities that have been undertaken thus far to create awareness for the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage uptake.

“We will be building on the work we have already done in these areas to ensure that Nigerians can easily access accurate information about COVID-19 vaccination.”

He explained that the objective was to do everything possible to educate, combat misinformation, and ensure confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, and ensure all Nigerians have clear information on how, where, and when to get the vaccine.

“When we are able to, we will provide an update regarding timelines and details of the next shipment. At present, we do not have that information available due to the wider context we are in. However, we can update you on some positive developments.

“Pfizer and BioNTech pledged on Friday of last week to provide one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to low-and-middle-income countries by the end of 2021, and another one billion doses in 2022,” the NPHCDA chief disclosed.