Imo Explosion: FG Commences Impact Assessment, Relief For Victims

May 2, 2022 102

The Federal Government (FG) has commenced an impact assessment to ascertain the level of disaster in the recent fire explosion at an illegal refinery located at Abaezi community in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

This is part of efforts to know the volume of relief to provide to families affected during the incident.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that over 100 people lost their lives in the tragic incident on April 22, 2022 that sent the state into mourning.

Security agents in Imo State after the incident began searching for the owners and operators of illegal refineries in the state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq while addressing a press conference on Sunday said the purpose of the impact assessment is to assist victims in building their lives back.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation in the Ministry, Alhassan Nuhu, said that disaster risk management is first a local and collective endeavor before it becomes national.

Nuhu asked traditional and religious leaders, women, and youth groups to join hands with the federal and state government to serve as watchdogs and continuously advocate against the setup and safe use of refinery facilities in their communities.

“I implore community leaders, traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups to join hands with NEMA to serve as watchdogs,” he said.

“In order to protect lives, properties, and the environment, it is obvious that disaster risk management is first a local and collective endeavour before it becomes national.

“Our visit today is not only to condole with the good people of Imo State but also to assess the extent of the disaster and also ascertain the volume of relief to provide for the victims for the purpose of assisting them to build them better.”