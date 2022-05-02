fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Imo Explosion: FG Commences Impact Assessment, Relief For Victims

May 2, 20220102
Imo Explosion: FG Commences Impact Assessment To Offer Victims Relief

The Federal Government (FG) has commenced an impact assessment to ascertain the level of disaster in the recent fire explosion at an illegal refinery located at Abaezi community in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

This is part of efforts to know the volume of relief to provide to families affected during the incident.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that over 100 people lost their lives in the tragic incident on April 22, 2022 that sent the state into mourning.

Security agents in Imo State after the incident began searching for the owners and operators of illegal refineries in the state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq while addressing a press conference on Sunday said the purpose of the impact assessment is to assist victims in building their lives back.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation in the Ministry, Alhassan Nuhu, said that disaster risk management is first a local and collective endeavor before it becomes national.

Nuhu asked traditional and religious leaders, women, and youth groups to join hands with the federal and state government to serve as watchdogs and continuously advocate against the setup and safe use of refinery facilities in their communities.

“I implore community leaders, traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups to join hands with NEMA to serve as watchdogs,” he said.

“In order to protect lives, properties, and the environment, it is obvious that disaster risk management is first a local and collective endeavour before it becomes national.

“Our visit today is not only to condole with the good people of Imo State but also to assess the extent of the disaster and also ascertain the volume of relief to provide for the victims for the purpose of assisting them to build them better.”

Power Outage Hits CBN As Hoodlums Vandalise Network

About Author

Imo Explosion: FG Commences Impact Assessment, Relief For Victims
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Dollar BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 29, 20200570

Exchange Rate Slumps at NAFEX Window as Dollar Shortage Persists

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window depreciated to as high as N389.5 during intraday trading on Tuesday July 28th 2020. In contrast, the exchange ra
Read More
Zambia Closes Borders With Tanzania COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
May 12, 20200387

Zambia Shuts Border With Tanzania over Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Zambia on Monday shut its border with Tanzania following a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday. The country recorded 85 cases on
Read More
"UK Approves Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Nigeria" - Laing COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
May 23, 20200314

Britain Recruits Over 10,000 People For Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Friday said that partner institutions across Britain had started recruiting up to 10,260 adults and children in Britain
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.