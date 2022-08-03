FG Commences Construction Of Agriculture Machinery Institute

The federal government has begun work on the Agriculture Machinery and Development Institute (AMEDI), which will be located in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, laid the groundwork for the Agriculture Machinery and Development Institute in Lafia. When setting the groundwork for the Agriculture Machinery Institute, the Chief of Staff stated that the institute would determine how technology will be used across the country.

He stated that the federal government will continue to do all possible to help the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Nasarawa State government promote technology in the country.

He said: “We will maintain a constructive partnership with Nasarawa State throughout the life of this administration, and beyond. Whatever we can do in and out of office, our doors will continue to remain open and to make that partnership effective not only with Nasarawa State but across the country in terms of technology.”

In his remark, The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the establishment of AMEDI in Lafia was based on his conviction of a radical transformation of the state through knowledge transfer, skills manpower, job creation and youths empowerment.

He added that the agricultural types of machinery institute would as well create an agriculture value chain in the state, which could only be achieved through sustained utilization of science and engineering, as well as skills development.

He, therefore, expressed appreciation to President Buhari and the federal government for the choice of Nasarawa for the establishment of the laudable project for the benefit of humanity and the people.

On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, said AMEDI was part of the implementation strategy of the directives of President Buhari to the agency to effectively intervene in agriculture to revolutionize farming and food processing using technology.

“NASENI has succeeded in the development of some relevant equipment and machines in the food value chain from cultivation, planting, weeding, harvesting, post-harvest and food preservation.

“This institute is mandated to build on this success and serve as a final site for the implementation of an agreement on agriculture between Nigeria and Czech republic as approved by President Buhari,” Haruna explained.