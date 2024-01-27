FG Commences Allocation of Affordable Houses to Nigerians

The Federal Government has officially begun the allocation of affordable houses to Nigerian citizens, according to a statement by the Federal Controller of Housing for Adamawa, Martin Gyado. The announcement was made during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State.

Gyado revealed that President Bola Tinubu has enhanced the National Housing Programme (NHP) by introducing renewed hope cities and estates, aimed at making houses more affordable for common Nigerians. To facilitate this initiative, the Federal Ministry of Housing has requested all state governments to provide 50 hectares of land for the development of these housing projects.

The Federal Controller mentioned that the correspondence for Adamawa has been sent to Governor Umaru Fintiri and is awaiting approval. Gyado further emphasized that the renewed hope cities and estates are designed to reduce the housing deficit in the country.

He clarified that application forms for these affordable houses are available at the offices of all controllers across the country at no cost. In Adamawa, the housing projects are structured in three phases, with two phases of 190 units each already completed and fully serviced with infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and water.

Addressing the process of allocation, Gyado assured that due process would be followed, and qualified applicants meeting the awarding criteria would be considered. He acknowledged that while the number of subscribers exceeded the available houses, there is still a chance for people to secure these affordable homes.

In October 2023, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, had previously unveiled the Federal Government’s plans to develop cost-effective housing designs, catering to the needs of 80% of low- and medium-income earners in the country. The initiative aims to promote the construction of quality and affordable housing for Nigerians, addressing the housing deficit and enhancing accessibility for citizens in need.