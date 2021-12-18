fbpx

FG, China To Develop Renewable Energy Research Centre

December 18, 20210179
The Federal Government (FG) has said it plans to partner with the People’s Republic of China in developing a renewable energy research centre that will boost renewable energy technology in some Nigerian universities.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation revealed this via a statement on Friday.

“The proposed partnership between the Chinese and Nigerian universities is expected to build and upgrade centres of excellence in renewable energy technologies which include green energy – solar, wind, hydro, bio-energy, energy efficiency and management,” it said.

This was said during a courtesy call to the ministry by the country representative of Power China in Nigeria, Ji Yuxin, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, received on behalf of the ministry a donation of solar panel equipment from the Department of Commerce of Yunan Province and Kunming Engineering Corporation Ltd of the People’s Republic of China.

Abdullahi said the support received from China would help to stem the tide of rural-urban migration, describing lack of power as the major problem in rural areas.

