fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

FG Can Be Developed If States, LGAs Develop – Okowa

August 6, 20210159
FG Can Be Developed If States, LGAs Develop - Okowa

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the Federal Government can only begin to develop once the states and Local Government Areas (LGAs) develop.

He argued that it was time for the Federal Government to allocate some powers to the states and LGAs for real growth to be experienced.

Okowa said this in Asaba on Thursday at the two-day event of the Investment Committee of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) themed, ‘Repositioning Federation Investment for Enhanced Revenue Performance.’

He said “We believe that the level of funding of the states and the LGAs is not enough. If the states and the LGAs are developed, then the Federal Government is developed.

“Then, the Federal Government can relinquish some of the things it does for the states and LGAs. There are many things the Federal Government ought to begin to shed.

READ ALSO: No Date Has Been Decided For The Removal Of Subsidy – Sylva

“We are facing insecurity now; we should be thinking of how states can help to check insecurity in their areas by providing state police to complement the Federal Police.”

Speaking on the access of the RMAFC, Okowa said that adjustments needed to be made to the constitution to ensure that the commission presented its proposals directly to the National Assembly without interference from the president.

He said, “The commission has to send its proposals first to the table of Mr. President who in turn will send them to National Assembly.

“I am aware that on some occasions, the board has laid some proposals before the presidency, but those proposals were never laid before the National Assembly since 1999.

“We think that there is a need to amend that section of the constitution to empower the commission to send proposals directly to the National Assembly to give greater independence to it and guarantee fairness that we expect as sub-national governments.”

About Author

FG Can Be Developed If States, LGAs Develop – Okowa
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

ANALYSIS: Nigeria’s New Borrowing Pushes Up Debt To N40.19 trillion NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 20, 20210346

Buhari Calls For Protection Of Citizens’ Right To Choose Their Prefered Form Of Govt

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari said that the events in Mali reiterate the need to revisit the importance of the protection of the people’s right to choose
Read More
January 26, 201536130

Ghanians Want Nigerian Political Billboards Removed From Streets Of Accra

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Several Ghanaians have called for sanctions over the erection of Nigerian political party campaign billboards in Accra, Ghana International Relations analys
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 3, 20140112

Tragic! Deputy British High Commissioner, Carter, Slumps, Dies At MMIA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Peter Leslie Carter, yesterday, slumped and died at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, L
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.