FG Calls For Local, Foreign Investment In Aviation Sector

The Federal Government (FG) has called on relevant stakeholders to invest in airports across Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika called for investments in a goodwill message at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) national aviation conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event was themed, ‘Advancing the frontiers of possibilities for safe, secure, and profitable air transport’.

“Our four airports, for now, are being approved and designated as free zones. I want all of you to come and invest. Particularly, in Abuja, we have 12, 000 hectares of land or if my maths is correct, 24, 000 acres of land, all available as free zones in this federal capital territory,” he said.

“The ease of doing business ranking has risen and it is possible for you to own 100 percent of a company in Nigeria as a foreigner.

“So, whether you are a foreigner or a Nigerian, we want to assure you that the aviation sector is a place where you can put your money and you will not lose.”

Sirika said such investments would strengthen the aim of public-private partnership (PPP) in the aviation sector.

“This conference will also feature a trade and investment section, where opportunities for investments at our various airports will be highlighted,” Sirika said.

“Investors will have first-hand information on how to partner with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“It will be in mutually beneficial business arrangements to develop the Nigerian aviation industry.

“It is our intention to come up with a working document that would be transmitted to relevant authorities for immediate action.”

The minister then expressed optimism that resolutions that would be reached at the conference would bring lasting and sustainable solutions to the challenges confronting the aviation industry. FG was always willing to discuss partnerships with investors for accelerated growth.

“I, therefore, implore well-meaning Nigerians and foreign investors alike to come on board and take advantage of these business opportunities, with limitless potential for huge returns of investments,” he said.

“This maiden edition would be institutionalized as a platform where great ideas that will propel the Nigerian aviation sector into a global reference point will be developed.

“We appreciate your deep commitment and patriotism to the Nigeria project. Our advantage position in terms of regional positioning, population, and natural resources has positioned us strategically as a continental leader.”

The Managing Director of FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu said it was paramount for the country to intensify efforts to revamp and move the industry forward.

“I am looking forward to a time when we domesticate activities, instead of sending our human resources and flying machines for training and check abroad, thereby, expending huge foreign exchange in the process,” Yadudu said.

“We will also earn foreign exchange from it when other countries send their machines here for checks and their manpower for training in Nigeria.”