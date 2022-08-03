FG Calls For International Collaboration To Tackle Insecurity

The Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria says it is making efforts to tackle insecurity; banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities in the nation.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that President Muhammadu Buhari said this on Tuesday while receiving the letters of confidence from the new Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz, at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari calls for international support to end insecurity

Buhari while calling for more international support to end insecurity, also said that meaningful progress has been made in tackling insecurity with the support of some countries.

“The political instability in Libya continues to fuel terrorism in the Sahel, West and Central African regions,” Buhari said.

“Nigeria is not left out of the equation as we are fighting to rid our country of banditry, kidnapping, herder/farmer clashes and insurgency. We are however making meaningful progress with the support of friendly countries like yours to sustain this fight until we overcome these challenges.”

2023 election

President Buhari asked the diplomats to monitor political activities in Nigeria while staying apolitical.

He added, “I urge you to also build friendships and acquaintances in the course of your stay in our country. Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, the devastating effect of global insecurity, climate change and the post-coronavirus era have devastated global economies.

“Nations continue to struggle to recover from these multiple global challenges. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has undermined the progress countries have achieved in tackling food security in the last decade.”