FG Blames State Governors For Rising Poverty Level

The Federal Government (FG) has blamed state governors for the federation’s rising poverty levels.

Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, told reporters after today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the Federal Government’s social investment plan has not had the desired impact due to a lack of cooperation from state governors.

Mr Agba also claimed that governors are more concerned with completing bogus projects than with improving rural life.

While absolving the Federal Government of any blame, Mr Agba accused the governors of focusing on large-scale projects visible in state capitals, such as flyovers and airports, rather than building roads that would reduce farmers’ post-harvest losses.

The minister stated that while states are in charge of agricultural lands, they do not invest in them to achieve the desired effect on their rural citizens.

As a result, he urged Nigerians to hold governors accountable while advising state chief executives to focus on initiatives that will lift people out of poverty.