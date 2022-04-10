FG Blames National Grid Collapse On Vandalism

April 10, 2022 339

The Federal Government (FG), has blamed the latest national grid collapse on vandalism.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that major cities in the country are experiencing a power outage, as the national grid collapsed for the third time in less than a month.

Revealing the cause of the latest development, the Ministry of Power, in a statement, said it’s due to vandalism.

‘The immediate cause of national blackout (system collapse) was an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani—Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line thus resulting in a sudden loss of about 400MW of generation,” the statement read.

It added that other on-grid power plants are being dispatched to cover the lost generation capacity from the Calabar power plant owned by Niger Power Holding Company Ltd.

In another statement signed by Isa Sanusi, SA (Media) for the Honourable Minister of the Ministry of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, the ministry said an investigation is already ongoing on the matter.

“We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.

“While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid.

“This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy,’ the statement read.