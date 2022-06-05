fbpx

FG Blames Low Electricity Generation On Partial Shutdown Of Oben Gas Plant

June 5, 2022094
The Federal Minister of Power has blamed the current low generation of electricity on the partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant in Edo State.

According to statement signed by spokesperson to the Honourable Minister of Power, Malam Isa Sanusi, said that the Oben gas plant was shutdown to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment.

“The incidence unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing,” the statement said.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country.”

Adepeju Aina
