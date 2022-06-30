FG Blames Erratic Power Supply On Terrorists

The Federal Government (FG) has blamed terrorists in the country for the erratic power supply nationwide.

Addressing journalists on the issue of a consistent grid collapse, Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu said efforts to ensure a steady power supply nationwide have so far been met with frustration by terrorists.

According to him, the terrorists vandalise critical power infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas, especially the Northeastern parts of the country.

Aliyu said the transmission infrastructure is being vandalised after every effort to install new ones, which often forces the government to resort to alternative but less efficient ways to supply electricity to affected areas in Maiduguri State.

The minister added that Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) officials could not access some vandalised power infrastructure in Shiroro, Niger State, as they are situated within terrorist strongholds.

He, however, noted that the power ministry is working closely with security agencies in the country to stem the activities of terrorists.

“We have a lot of challenges and it’s not that we are sleeping over them. We have vandalism on our lines, vandalism on our stations, substations. We have those ones that affect us indirectly, and directly. Like vandalism around oil pipelines which affect gas and once you don’t get gas to power, you don’t get the megawatts. Once there is no power coming from the generators, you know what that means.”

