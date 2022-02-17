fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERFOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSNEWSLETTER

Declining Food Yield Caused By Poor Soil Fertility – FG

February 17, 20220139
Cost Of Food Outpaces Nigeria's N30,000 Minimum Wage -Study

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, has said reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensuring that soil resources on which agriculture depends receives special attention for sustainable food production.

The minister attributed the declining yield per hectare of farm land to declining soil fertility adding that the latter cannot be managed effectively without knowing the fertility status of soil.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ministry’s soil testing and Geographic Information System (GIS) laboratories, in Abuja, he said soil testing remained critical towards the government’s commitment to an agriculture-led economic diversification agenda.

The minister pointed out that over the years, gaps had been identified in the way the country managed its soils which is affecting fertilizer usage and land use planning, adding that his ministry was determined to bridge the gaps through the establishment of the National Soil Laboratory in Abuja – and the fourth in the country after Kaduna, Ibadan and Umudike.

Abubakar insisted that these laboratories are necessary for the promotion of technology-driven agriculture, which is the focus of the ministry as contained in the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP).

He said the laboratories, equipped with Mid-Infrared Spectrophotometer (MIR) for dry chemistry analytical procedures will further strengthen the capacity of the Department of Agriculture Land and Climate Change Management Services (ALCCMS) to evaluate good soil types for agriculture.

He charged the department to embark on nationwide sensitisation of farmers on the importance and benefits of soil testing in crop and livestock production, adding that equipment has the capacity for analyzing large quantities of soil samples rapidly.

The minister said, “Interpretation of soil testing results will reveal the soil fertility status and amendment needed to enhance soil fertility for increase crop output per hectare. The GIS laboratory am commissioning with the soil lab also has capacity to receive soil field data real-time for processing, analyses and mapping.

“The GIS technology with its versatility will facilitate the production of soil fertility maps for different parts of the country. This will provide current information on the suitability and capability of lands for the production of different crops and land use.

“The maps will provide information on crop and location specific types of fertilizer for blending by our blenders to enhance agricultural productivity and stop blind application of fertilisers in the country.”

On his part, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe said the equipment will put an end the blind application of fertiliser and ensure sustainable land use.

He said the country needed detailed soil survey and soil fertility maps for a good understanding of the best ways of evaluating the potentials of soils for better agricultural production.

He said, “The nationwide soil survey has now commenced with Jigawa,Gombe,Edo and Oyo states out of the 36 states and FCT. The soil testing and GIS laboratories being commissioned today will facilitate the production of national soil survey and soil fertility maps for the country.

“We hope to complete the project in three years, subject to availability of resources. The Nigerian Soil Information Service (NISIS) will be established at the end of the nationwide detailed soil survey.”

CIA Induct 170 Members, New President
Related tags :

About Author

Declining Food Yield Caused By Poor Soil Fertility – FG
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Osinbajo Uncovers Plan To Drive Foreign Investments In Nigeria COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 22, 202201894

Osinbajo Uncovers Plan To Drive Foreign Investments In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that to drive local and foreign investments in the country, the federal government is making plans to revi
Read More
September 30, 20140407

AREWA24 Adds New Hausa Show

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram AREWA24, a free-to-air 24-hour Hausa-language satellite TV channel,  plans to launch an hour-long daily entertainment show, Gari Ya Waye. “With the new Haus
Read More
NEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
November 29, 20200576

UPDATE: Wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff Regains Freedom

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sade Ale, the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom. The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police C
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.