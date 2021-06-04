fbpx
FG Begins Pre-test For Census

June 4, 2021064
National Census

The Federal Government has commenced Pre-test data collection in preparation for the population and housing census.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, made this known in Abuja on Thursday.

Kwarra said the fieldwork and data collection for the first pre-test will start on June 6 and end on June 13, 2021 in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Pre-test is usually conducted before the actual census and during the middle of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise,” he said.

“The conduct of pre-test is aimed at testing the census methodology, the questionnaires, data collection methods, the manuals for field staff, instruction manuals, data editing and coding, data processing and tabulation in preparation for the actual census.”

The NPC boss said 630 local government areas had been demarcated for census while the remaining areas will be demarcated in the next three months.

According to him, the first pre-test exercise will take place in 222 enumeration areas in 122 local government areas already demarcated for census.

