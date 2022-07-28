FG Begins N20,000 Grant Disbursements To Poor Nigerians Today

The Federal Government has announced that the distribution of N20,000 grants to poor Nigerians under the Grants for Vulnerable Groups program will begin on Thursday.

It stated that the program would begin in the Federal Capital Territory before spreading to the 36 states of the federation and that it would be funded through the National Social Investment Programme. Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, announced in Abuja during a meeting with stakeholders on the GVG program’s implementation.

“We shall be flagging off disbursement in FCT on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and thereafter, the programme will be rolled out in all 36 states and FCT according to schedule,” she stated.

The minister said the Grant for Vulnerable Groups programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Federal Government, as this was consistent with the national target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. She said, “It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

“A cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to poor women and men across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Farouq said the main objective of the programme was to increase the income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

“The specific objectives are to increase access to financial capital required for economic and income-generating activities, promote financial inclusion among unbanked and underserved populations, and contribute towards improving their living standards,” she stated.

The minister explained that 70 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries would be women, while the remaining 30 per cent would be men.

“In addition, about 15 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries is specifically allocated to the segment of the population with special needs, including persons with disabilities and senior citizens across the country, forcibly displaced persons (internally displaced persons, returnees, etc), widows, and orphans,” Farouq stated.

She added, “The programme is targeted at poor rural and peri-urban women and men between the productive ages of 18 and above.”

“The ministry is working with critical ministries, departments and agencies, the state government as well as relevant stakeholders to identify, select, and mobilize beneficiaries.”

According to her, the ministry has engaged the services payment service providers, all registered by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the disbursement of funds. She explained that the cash grant of N20,000 would be paid to target beneficiaries using physical payment and through bank accounts or wallets.

“We hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to improve productive activities that would generate more income and improve their living standard,” the minister stated.