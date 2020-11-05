FG Begins Distribution of Free Prepaid Meter Nationwide

November 5, 2020 95

The Presidency announced that it has made funds available for the provision of 1,000,000 free prepaid meters to consumers.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the disclosure on his Twitter page.

The president stated that DisCos have commenced distribution of free pmeters in 3 states and the FCT under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative.

“Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja,” he said.

“Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.

“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs.

“We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.”

