FG Begins Concession Process for 4 International Airport Terminals

- June 24, 2020
The Federal Government has commenced the concession process for four new International Airport Terminals selected across the country. They are airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt (PH) and Kano.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, via his Twitter handle.

He stated, “Abuja and PH are completed and in use. Kano I think may have been completed too. Lagos due for completion this year.”

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, confirmed the development, as he disclosed that he had received outline business case certificate of compliance from ICRC for the concession of the 4 airports.

He stated on his Twitter handle, “Our roadmap is on course. Aviation has become the fastest growing sector of our economy under our watch.”

Source: Nairametrics

