FG Begins Cargo Movement By Rail To Kaduna

March 25, 2021 112

The Federal Government has commenced the movement of cargo to Kaduna State by railway.

This was confirmed by the Lagos Railway District Manager of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Jerry Oche, who said that the corporation was moving 6,000 water pipes from Lagos to Zaria in Kaduna State for a World Bank-assisted Water Project.

He said, “We are about loading another one from Lagos to Zaria. We have about 6,000 pipes here and we are moving them gradually. One of the trains is made of 16 wagons and has 225 of the bigger pipes.”

According to Oche, the investors were invited to make use of the service to move their cargoes via the rail system, stressing that it was done on the narrow gauge. He noted that the tracks extend from Lagos to Zaria and the corporation was in talks with other people to patronise the service to decongest the roads.

He said, “Anywhere that our track passes, of course, we would move. We only move to where we have a track. Anywhere that is along our corridor, we will definitely move there.”