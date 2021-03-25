fbpx
FG Begins Cargo Movement By Rail To Kaduna

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

FG Begins Cargo Movement By Rail To Kaduna

March 25, 20210112
Govt Opens Portal For Online Booking of Train Ticket

The Federal Government has commenced the movement of cargo to Kaduna State by railway.

This was confirmed by the Lagos Railway District Manager of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Jerry Oche, who said that the corporation was moving 6,000 water pipes from Lagos to Zaria in Kaduna State for a World Bank-assisted Water Project.

He said, “We are about loading another one from Lagos to Zaria. We have about 6,000 pipes here and we are moving them gradually. One of the trains is made of 16 wagons and has 225 of the bigger pipes.”

According to Oche, the investors were invited to make use of the service to move their cargoes via the rail system, stressing that it was done on the narrow gauge. He noted that the tracks extend from Lagos to Zaria and the corporation was in talks with other people to patronise the service to decongest the roads.

He said, “Anywhere that our track passes, of course, we would move. We only move to where we have a track. Anywhere that is along our corridor, we will definitely move there.”

About Author

FG Begins Cargo Movement By Rail To Kaduna
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

16-Year-Old Hong Kong Protester Sentenced For Protesting COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
May 23, 2020093

US Urges China To Respect Hong Kong’s Autonomy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States on Thursday urged China to respect Hong Kong’s autonomy, warning that its proposed national security law for the city would be “highly des
Read More
March 2, 20151058

Forte Oil Diversifies Revenue Channels To Maximise Value

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One of Nigeria’s major oil firms, Forte Oil Plc , has said it will consolidate its feats and grow its market to maximise value for its esteemed shareh
Read More
P&ID Case COVERLEGALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 24, 20190156

Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Victory in Zamfara State Governorship Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Supreme Court on Friday  nullified All Progressives Congress (APC), participation in 2019 elections  and  declares party with second highest votes as winner
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.