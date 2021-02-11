fbpx
FG Bars Planned Protests At Lekki Toll Gate

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

February 11, 2021
The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that it will not permit Saturday’s planned protest at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known on Thursday at a media briefing in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He acknowledged the constitutional rights of igerians to protest, but stated that such protests must be held in approved designated places.

“Lekki Toll Gate is not an approved place for protest.”

He said security agencies will ensure that there was no repeat of the kind of destruction unleashed on Lagos in October, last year.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

