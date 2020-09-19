FG Bars Emirates from Operating Flights to Nigeria

The federal government has withdrawn the approval granted to Emirates to conduct international flight operations in the country.
The ban will take effect on September 21, 2020.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had, in a memo earlier in September, included Emirates in the list of approved airlines for international flights for both Abuja and Lagos airports.
Sirika also said there were discussions on the ban on Lufthansa and Air France-KLM.
“The PTF sub committee met today with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban. The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’s situation was reviewed & they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st Sept. 2020,” the minister wrote.
