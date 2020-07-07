FG Bars Domestic Airlines from Serving Meals during Flights

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that food will no longer be served on domestic flights when operations resume.

Speaking on Monday at the daily briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Sirika said the decision is part of efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus on flights.

“For this domestic operation, there will be no food. No food will be given to reduce contamination level and we will allow you to come with your mask,” he said.

“Like the MD of FAAN had said the other day, we see it as your private thing. So it is you bring your mask, they don’t have to be the fancy ones.”

Explaining how cabin crew came into existence, Sirika said, “Remember I told you on this platform that the cabin crew’s job is not to offer you tea.

“They came into the industry because of people who were getting air-sick so we thought we would be putting nurses in the airplane to look after those people who are sick.

“Since then, they metamorphosed and they became something new. They want to now give you tea because many people don’t get sick anymore, they give will either give you coffee, offer you food and drink and so on.

“So the main purpose of the cabin staff is to ensure that we all remain safe for your welfare and your health.”

Airline operators in the country including Allen Onyeama, Air Peace CEO, and Ado Sanusi, Aero Contractors CEO, had earlier said their airlines would no longer serve refreshments.

This, they said, would reduce contact between cabin crew and passengers.

They also said it would reduce the frequency with which flyers would remove their face masks.

Domestic flights will resume at the Lagos and Abuja airports tomorrow.