fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTRAVEL

FG Bans Flights From Canada, UK, Saudi Arabia

December 13, 20210209
FG Bans Flights From Canada, UK, Saudi Arabia

The Federal Government will from December 14, 2021 restrict airlines coming from Canada, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia into Nigeria.

Minister of Aviation, Capt. Hadi Sirika, announced the decision on Sunday in Lagos and explained that it was to reciprocate restricted flights from Nigeria into those countries over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Sirika said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would also place the United Kingdom, Canada and Saudi Arabia on a red list over the outbreak and spread of the Omicron variant.

The aviation minister noted that if those countries placed Nigeria on a red list, they lacked a moral right to have their airlines fly into Nigeria on commercial operations.

“There is also the case of Saudi Arabia that put Nigeria on the ban list. On Sunday, I participated in a meeting with the COVID-19 task force.

“We have given our input that it is not acceptable by us and we recommended that those Canada, the UK, Saudi Arabia and Argentina also be put on the red list.

“We have given our input that it is not acceptable by us and we recommended that those Canada, the UK, Saudi Arabia and Argentina also be put on the red list.

“They are not supposed to come in. I am very sure in the next three days; Monday or Tuesday, all those countries will be put on the red list of COVID-19,’’ the minister said.

He stressed that airlines of the affected countries remained banned and the countries placed on Nigeria’s red list.

“They are not supposed to come in. I am very sure in the next three days; Monday or Tuesday, all those countries will be put on the red list of COVID-19,’’ the minister said.

He stressed that airlines of the affected countries remained banned and the countries placed on Nigeria’s red list.

Sirika apologised to Nigerians intending to travel to those countries but said the Nigerian government’s decision was in the interest of the country.

Kogi Sues EFCC Over N20bn Bailout Loan

About Author

FG Bans Flights From Canada, UK, Saudi Arabia
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
November 26, 20150217

Naira, Bonds, Plunge As Stocks Rise on Cash Reserve Cut

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Naira and bond yields plunged sharply on Wednesday, November 25 while stocks soared, a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced an interest rat
Read More
June 27, 20140182

Osun Parents Condemn Aregbesola’s Education Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, parents of children in public primary and secondary schools in the state protested against the new education policies of Governor Rauf Aregbesola
Read More
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Releases Half Year Audited Results, Reports Profit Before Tax of ₦93.1 billion COVERFEATURESNEWSLETTER
December 31, 202001670

HoldCo Status in the Nigerian Banking Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram HoldCo is an abbreviation for Holding Company. A holding company is a business entity that owns enough shares in other companies and largely influences its
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.