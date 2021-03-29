fbpx
FG, Banks In Talks To Allow Nigerians Use Gold As Collateral For Loans

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

FG, Banks In Talks To Allow Nigerians Use Gold As Collateral For Loans

March 29, 2021084
FG, Banks In Talks To Allow Nigerians Use Gold As Collateral For Loans

The federal government disclosed that Nigerians would soon be able to use gold as collateral in exchange for credit from financial institutions.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, on Sunday.

Adegbite said that the ministry was in talks with some financial institutions to allow the use of gold as collateral.

He said that the aim of the initiative is to “revive the mines and steel industry” in the country.

He also noted that when gold is used to collect loans from banks, the value of the mineral would be boosted, and the mines and steel industry would rise to significance in the country.

READ ALSO: New Taxes On Deepwater Projects Discouraging Oil Investors – Report

Adegbite explained, “We are discussing with some financial institutions to create products to accept the gold jewellery from Nigerians and give them credit that is within the worth of the commodity.”

“The initiative is meant to revive the mines and steel industry. The demand for gold in exchange for loans will improve the value of the commodity and the importance of the sector.

“Banks will keep the gold in their vault and handover a certificate which the small and medium business owners can make use of to secure a loan from either the bank or another deposit money bank.”

About Author

FG, Banks In Talks To Allow Nigerians Use Gold As Collateral For Loans
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Reps Decry $90.5 million Annual Loss In Aviation Sector Over Unfavourable Concession Deals COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 3, 20200433

House of Reps Orders MDAs To Remit 25 percent IGR To Federation Account

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives on Monday said revenue generating agencies of the federal government must remit the correct amount of their internally generate
Read More
October 14, 2014063

Nigeria Customs Service Rakes In N249.3bn In Third Quarter

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it raked in N249.3 billion revenue from duties and levies in the third quarter of 2014. This informatio
Read More
Masterclass BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
August 28, 20170110

Ecobank Posts 21.4% Profit Growth in H1 2017

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, has posted a 21.4% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), which saw its profit shoot from N31 billion to N37.7 billion i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.