FG Assists Niger Republic With Cars Worth N 1.4bn

In order to help Niger Republic combat insecurity, the Federal Government has acknowledged that it acquired cars worth N1.4 billion for the neighbouring country.

On Wednesday, Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, confirmed the news, stating that President Muhammadu Buhari has the authority to sanction the purchase and that intervening in the neighboring Niger Republic is nothing new.

She asserted that President Buhari has the authority to analyze events for himself and issue orders in accordance with those findings. She cannot dispute his actions.

She added that the financial support, which is primarily for the purpose of enhancing capacity to protect their territory, based on a request by the Nigerien Government, is also in the best interest of the country.

The minister, who was speaking after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President, responded to questions regarding documents released on social media which showed that the president approved the release of the funds on February 22, 2022, for the Niger Republic.