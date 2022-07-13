FG Assigns ₦449m For Construction In Niger Delta

The Federal Government (FG) has assigned the sum of ₦449,250,040.50 for the construction of a “Centre of Excellence” in the Niger Delta.

This was made known by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi at a media briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said the project is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s objectives to fulfil his promise to the Ogoni people.

He added that the environmental project will promote the availability of job opportunities in the area.

“The ministry of environment, based on clear instructions of Mr. President, in fulfilling his promise to the Ogoni people towards the remediation objectives and the livelihood of programme, took a very major step today by approving the award of contract for consultancy services, and the design of centre of excellence for environmental restoration with an integrated contaminated soil management centre,” he said.

“This centre is very epochal, because it is meant to impact in terms of employment generation in terms of laboratory tests for land remediation efforts on the site that is contaminated, so that it can be made easily cultivatable by the people for their fishery activities, for their farming activities, and access to water.

“The design is supposed to incorporate an oil spill emergency response department, self-assessment department, soil and groundwater cleanup and remediation technologies, waste management, health, safety and laboratory department, entrepreneurship development, library, student hostels for male and female, staff quarters, sports complex, and a demonstration arena for integrated contaminated management centre.”

The Minister of Environment also said that the project is expected to be completed within three months.