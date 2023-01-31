FG Approves US Visa Ban On Electoral Saboteurs

The Federal Government (FG) has supported the decision of the United States (US) government to impose a visa ban on politicians and others who undermine the 2023 general elections.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, expressed the Federal Government’s support for the plan.

On Monday, he delivered a speech at the 20th Edition of President Mohammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja.

He stated that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari remains committed to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections, and that those who undermine the nation’s democracy must be sanctioned and made to pay the penalty for their crime.

“As a government, we are proud to say that no administration, since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than ours.

“No President, since 1999, has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and in deed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally-stipulated two terms,” the minister stated.

“Let those who undermine our democracy be sanctioned, and let them carry their own cross. As a government, we have no reason to worry because our hands are clean!” he added.

He also emphasized that by signing the Electoral Act 2022 into law and introducing other electoral innovations, President Buhari has provided unprecedented support to INEC, and as a result, the nation’s democracy has been strengthened for the benefit of the Nigerian people.