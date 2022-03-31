fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

FG Approves Purchase Of ₦1bn Lie Detectors, Night Vision Goggles For NDLEA

March 31, 2022077
FG Approves Purchase Of ₦1bn Lie Detectors, Night Vision Goggles For NDLEA

The Federal Government (FG) has approved the purchase of lie detectors and night vision Goggles for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation made this known after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

“Two memos were presented this afternoon by the federal ministry of justice on behalf of and at the instance of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” the minister said.

“One was a memo seeking the approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector.

“Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that has the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of the investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drug trafficking, sales, and consumption, the Federal Government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA.

“So, the memo in that respect was presented, it was taken and the contract was approved for Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited to procure for the agency this lie detector equipment.

“On that account, the Federal Executive Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector by the NDLEA in favour of Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of ₦498,850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 90 days.

“The second memo sought the approval of the council for the supply of digital night vision goggles. This is intended to support the night operations of NDLEA.”

He said: “The council graciously approved the award of the contract with the supply of digital night vision goggles in favour of Messrs R-SET Integrated Solution Limited in the sum of ₦570,825,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% value-added tax with a completion period of weeks.”

Heritage Bank Promotes Financial Literacy To Commemorate Global Money Week

About Author

FG Approves Purchase Of ₦1bn Lie Detectors, Night Vision Goggles For NDLEA
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
July 1, 20130253

Oboabona: We’ll Redeem Our Image In 2014 FIFA WORLD CUP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Super Eagles centre-back Godfrey Oboabona has affirmatively stated that the players wil strike hard to redeem the team’s image in subsequent matches, especi
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 27, 20130249

Boko Haram Must Be Stopped At All Cost – Jonathan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday affirmatively stated that strict actions must be taken to curb the excesses of the violent extremist, Boko Haram, irre
Read More
Bill For State Police Scales Second Reading In The House of Reps AVIATIONPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 24, 20210637

Reps Decry $90.5m Loss In Aviation Sector Over Unfavourable Concession Deals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives says $90.5 million is lost yearly in Nigeria due to unfavourable concession deals in the aviation sector. Speaking on Tuesday i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.