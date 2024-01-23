FG Approves Overhaul of FIRS Organisational Structure

In a move aimed at enhancing its operational efficiency, the Federal Government has granted approval for a comprehensive overhaul of the organisational structure of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This significant development was disclosed by the agency in a statement released on Monday, signed by Dare Adekanmbi, the Special Adviser Media to the Executive Chairman of FIRS.

According to the statement, FIRS is set to undergo a major reorganization, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, will unveil the new structure during a two-day strategic management meeting scheduled to take place in Abuja.

The primary objective of the meeting is to ensure that all directors within the FIRS are fully informed and aligned with the strategic direction of the agency. Additionally, the retreat will provide a platform for engagement with external stakeholders in government, professional bodies, and the organized private sector. The discussions during the meeting will center around the renewed and refocused strategy of FIRS, with the theme of the retreat being “Reimagining Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth.”

Dare Adekanmbi noted, “The Chairman of the FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, has been spearheading a radical transformation in the values of the agency since assuming office. His vision is to make the FIRS more taxpayer-centric and a well-suited revenue-collecting agency.”

In tandem with this structural overhaul, FIRS has unveiled ambitious plans to significantly increase its tax revenue collection by 57%, aiming to reach a total of N19.4 trillion. This initiative aligns with broader reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, designed to bolster government revenue and support the country’s infrastructure development needs. The FIRS underlines its commitment to contributing to these financial goals through a renewed and strategic approach to tax administration.

The approval of the new organisational structure signals a proactive step by the government to strengthen the FIRS and ensure it is better positioned to meet the evolving demands of tax administration, fostering equity, and driving economic growth.