FG Approves New Federal Polytechnics For 3 States

April 12, 2022 83

The Federal Government has approved three new Polytechnics, to make tertiary education more accessible in Nigeria.

The Federal Ministry of Education’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Goong, made this known on Tuesday.

He said that new institutions are to commence academic activities in October 2022.

The new polytechnics will be sited in Umunnoechi, Abia State, Orogun Delta State, and Kabo in Kano State.

This brings the number of Federal Polytechnics in the country to 36. All states of the federations now have one Federal Polytechnic each.