fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER

FG Approves New Federal Polytechnics For 3 States

April 12, 2022083
FG Approves New Federal Polytechnics For 3 States

The Federal Government has approved three new Polytechnics, to make tertiary education more accessible in Nigeria.

The Federal Ministry of Education’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Goong, made this known on Tuesday.

He said that new institutions are to commence academic activities in October 2022.

The new polytechnics will be sited in Umunnoechi, Abia State, Orogun Delta State, and Kabo in Kano State.

This brings the number of Federal Polytechnics in the country to 36. All states of the federations now have one Federal Polytechnic each.

CFM Seeds For The Future Tackles Infrastructure Deficit In The Education Sector 

About Author

FG Approves New Federal Polytechnics For 3 States
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 22, 20200550

Lagos Free Zone Can Contribute To Nigeria’s GDP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Experts have expressed confidence that the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) has the capacity to contribute to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) when fully develop
Read More
AFN NEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 5, 20190626

Suspended AFN President Gusau Seeks EFCC, ICPC Probe over Missing $135,000

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Wants EFCC, ICPC, Police to investigate AFN, Sports Ministry  Determined to clear his name in the controversy surrounding the ‘missing’ $135,000 erroneously
Read More
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government (FG) to save Nigeria’s university education system from total collapse. EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 17, 20200594

ASUU Calls on Akeredolu, Others to Save AAU from Death

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, has called on the state Governor, Rotimi Akere
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.