FG Approves Executive Order 11 For NIESV

April 25, 2022

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for signing Executive Order 11.

NIESV’s president, Emma Okas–Wike, who made the commendation at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, defined the policy as the first to preserve national infrastructures.

Okas-Wike advised members of the institution to embrace the government initiative and offer the best professional services in the interest of the country and the profession.

Oka-Wike said Executive Order 11 would address the deplorable state of public buildings, strengthen and sustain their development, and develop infrastructure.

He hinted that building maintenance, an important aspect of building management, was often neglected, saying that NIESV expected implementing the executive order would give public buildings across the country a facelift.

“With the institutionalisation of maintenance culture, buildings would retain their economic life, and there would be lower depreciation cost and consequently higher productivity and profitability.

“In other words, proper maintenance would ensure lower expenditures on replacement and would allow more fees or funds for incursion into new productive ventures and investment.

“As a dependable partner with the federal and state governments for about 53 years of our existence in policy formulation, land administration, infrastructure, and facility management for public and private assets, property management, housing and project development in general, NIESV fully endorses this unprecedented approach to maintenance in the history of our country.”

Oke-Wike added, “We are also ready to partner with the government in the implementation of this well-intentioned policy.

“Estate surveyors and valuers across the length and breadth of Nigeria are adequately trained to undertake property and facilities management of all assets in the best global practices and in strict compliance to our Code of Professional Ethics,” he stated.

Okas-Wike announced that the Rivers State branch of the NIESV was gathering housing data in Port Harcourt, which would be useful to the government in taxation, urban planning, and prompt response.

Executive Order 11 is a landmark order that focuses on maintaining public buildings. It was enacted due to the dilapidating state of public facilities.