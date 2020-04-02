FG Approves Distribution of 70,000 metric tonnes of Grain to Poor Nigerians

The Nigerian government has approved that 70,000 metric tonnes of grain be distributed among the needy in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha said this at the daily joint briefing organised by the Presidential Task Force on Cobid-19.

According to the SGF, the distribution was necessitated to cushion the effect of the total lock down of some places in the country by President Muhammadu Buhari, to curb the spread of Covid-19 across the nation.

“I Am pleased to announce to you that Mr President has approved the release of 70,000 metric tonnes of grain from the strategic reserve for distribution to the poor, vulnerable and those whose livelihoods will be affected by the lock down,” he said.

Mr Mustapha added that 6,000 metric tonnes will be shared among the FCT, Ogun and Lagos States while the remaining tonnes will be shared among the frontline states.

