FG Approves ₦6.25bn To Set Up Cattle Ranches In Katsina

The Federal Government (FG) has set aside ₦6.25 billion for the establishment of cattle ranches in Katsina State Local Government Areas (LGAs) plagued by banditry.

Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, state deputy governor and commissioner for agriculture and rural development, made the announcement on Monday at the Ranch Stakeholders Development Meeting in Katsina.

He stated that grazing reserves would be established in Jibia, Batsari, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, and Sabuwa Dandume, among other places.

Part of the funds, he says, will be used to build schools, health centers, and veterinary clinics in the affected communities.

The state government, according to the deputy governor, will hire reputable contractors to handle the projects.

He stated that the federal and state governments are determined to restore stability to areas affected by banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and other criminal activities.

“We are therefore soliciting for the support and cooperation of the affected communities to provide suitable sites for the execution of these projects,” Yakubu said.