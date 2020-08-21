FG Approves ₦13.3 billion for Commencement of Community Policing

The federal government has approved N13.3 billion for the take-off of community policing in the country.

According to Laolu Akande, spokesman of Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo, the nation’s number two citizen announced the approval at a national economic council (NEC) meeting he chaired on Thursday.

Akande said Osinbajo directed Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); Kayode Fayemi, chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF); Zainab Ahmed, finance minister; and Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police; to meet and draw up modalities on how the fund will be implemented.

“The National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Policing had made a presentation on its assignment to the council, noting that engagement with key stakeholders on the operationalisation of community policing in the country was ongoing,” Akande said in a statement.

“The presentation was made by Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum.”

There has been clamour for community policing following the widespread insecurity in the country.

The south-west governors have since launched Amotekun to tackle insecurity in their region.

Source: The Cable