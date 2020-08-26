FG Approves ₦10 billion Survival Fund for Transport Workers

Earlier today, the Federal Government announced the approval of a N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators, to help cushion the adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the road transport sector.

The fund is to help reduce the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators, who have been badly hit by months of being out of business during the lockdown period and restriction on interstate movements.

According to a press statement that was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, this was disclosed by the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, during a courtesy call by the National Executive Committee and Trustees of Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA). The delegates were led by PTONA’s President, Engr Isaac Uhunwagho, to her in Abuja.

Part of the statement by the ministry said, “The Honourable Minister of State. Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has disclosed that Federal Government has approved a N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators to help cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.’’

Gbemisola Saraki went further to reveal to the delegation that the fund is domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, while also adding that the Federal Ministry of Transportation is currently working on the modalities for the disbursement of the funds.

Note that despite the easing of lockdown and restrictions, stakeholders in the road transport sector, especially the drivers, have complained of slow recovery and low patronage due to the COVID-19 measures that have been put in place.

Source: Nairametrics