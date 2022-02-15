fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

FG Approve Customs’ N369bn Budget, Raises Revenue Target To N965bn

February 15, 20220124
South West Accounts For 80 Percent of Customs Annual Revenue

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has approved a budget with estimates totaling N369.14bn for the Nigeria Customs Service in 2022.

The House also raised Customs’ revenue target for the next fiscal year by N965.42bn to N3.019tn.

The Controller-General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), on Monday, led the management staff of the paramilitary agency to appear before the committee for 2021 budget appraisal and 2022 budget defense.

Reviewing the 2021 budget performance, Ali, in his presentation to the committee, noted that the approved revenue target for the year was N1.679tn, while Customs collected total revenue of N1.716tn for the period of January to December 2021.

“When compared with the approved revenue target of the same period January to December 2020, the Service surpassed its target by N504.34bn or 41.63 percent,” he said.

He said Customs collected the sum of N525.06bn as Value Added Tax on imports from January to December 2021, thereby bringing the total collection to N2.241tn for the period under review.

He said, “Most importantly, the above remarkable performance was recorded amidst the following militating factors: the standing government’s deliberate trade and economic policies (monetary/fiscal) such as the restriction of 43 items from accessing forex at official window.

“The non-functional scanners at the various Customs’ scanning sites. This factor has adversely affected the Service’s ability to carry out effective examinations for selective consignments. Only two commodities – cigarette and alcoholic beverages – were under excise control within the period under review.

“Despite the service’s anti-smuggling drive, the nation’s borders remain largely porous which leads to smuggling activities. The extant laws of the service such as the CEMA and Legal Notices are being reviewed.”

Speaking on the proposed 2022 budget, he said, “The revenue target for the year 2022 is based on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework approved by the National Assembly.

“The revenue target for NCS in the 2022 financial year is set at N3.019tn, consisting of N2.019tn for the Federation; N253.23bn for non-federation; and N746.96bn for import VAT.

“When compared with the 2021 revenue target, the 2022 revenue target is higher by N965.42bn or 31.98 percent.”

The Chairman of the committee, Leke Abejide, in his welcome address, said the lawmakers had met with the NCS management behind closed doors where most of the issues in the Customs’ finances had been discussed and agreed upon.

Oil Marketers Seek Compensation As Fuel Scarcity Continues
Related tags :

About Author

FG Approve Customs’ N369bn Budget, Raises Revenue Target To N965bn
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Obasanjo COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
August 10, 20200405

Obasanjo Tests Negative for COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative to Covid-19. Obasanjo took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Pres
Read More
November 18, 20160268

Pound Surges Above $1.25 As Retail Sales Rise

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British Pound Sterling moved higher on Thursday November 17, hitting above $1.25 buoyed by incredibly strong set of retail sales data. The GBP soared in
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
May 2, 20180313

Iran Cryptocurrency Project on Track Despite Central Bank Ban

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Iran has developed an experimental local cryptocurrency, days after the nation’s central bank banned trading in digital currencies including bitcoin,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.